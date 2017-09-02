Italian island seeks help to deal with Algerian migrant flow

ROME — The governor of the Italian island of Sardinia has asked the central government to do something about Algerian migrants who have been landing undetected.

Italian news agency ANSA said Saturday that about 800 Algerians had reached the Mediterranean island aboard smugglers' boats directly from their homeland so far this year.

It quoted Gov. Francesco Pigliaru as warning about "social alarm" among Sardinians, citing crimes allegedly committed by recent arrivals. He asked Italy's government to work with Algerian authorities to stop the flow.