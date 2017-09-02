Man whose gun killed 4-year-old boy in Iowa pleads guilty
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The owner of a gun that a 4-year-old boy used to kill himself in Iowa last year has pleaded guilty in the case.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa says 30-year-old Daniel Henriksen pleaded guilty Friday to a federal count of possessing a firearm while being an unlawful user of marijuana.
Prosecutors say he had left his .45-
Henriksen faces up to 10 years in prison when he's sentenced at a later date.