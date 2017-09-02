McCain attends Italy forum before Congress returns to work

CERNOBBIO, Italy — U.S. Senator John McCain, who has spent the summer undergoing treatment for brain cancer, has attended an international forum in an Italian resort town.

McCain's participation at the Ambrosetti Forum in northern Italy on Saturday was his first overseas trip during the congressional recess.

The forum is an annual gathering of high-profile figures and experts from the fields of politics, finance and other interests. The Arizona Republican participated in a panel focused on the United States.

McCain's wife, Cindy, accompanied him on the trip.

The Italian news agency ANSA said the six-term senator and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee was spotted taking a boat ride on Lake Como with U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.