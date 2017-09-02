News / World

McCain attends Italy forum before Congress returns to work

Republican Sen. John McCain, left, and his wife Cindy, arrive at an economic workshop in Villa d'Este in Cernobbio, Como Lake, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. McCain, accompanied by his wife, Cindy, was one of the VIP guests invited to the annual three-day forum, which gathers experts from the fields of politics, economics, finance and business. The office of the six-term Republican senator said the forum was his first trip during the congressional recess, which he spent undergoing treatment for brain cancer.(Matteo Bazzi/ANSA via AP)

CERNOBBIO, Italy — U.S. Senator John McCain, who has spent the summer undergoing treatment for brain cancer, has attended an international forum in an Italian resort town.

McCain's participation at the Ambrosetti Forum in northern Italy on Saturday was his first overseas trip during the congressional recess.

The forum is an annual gathering of high-profile figures and experts from the fields of politics, finance and other interests. The Arizona Republican participated in a panel focused on the United States.

McCain's wife, Cindy, accompanied him on the trip.

The Italian news agency ANSA said the six-term senator and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee was spotted taking a boat ride on Lake Como with U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

McCain declined to speak to reporters who called out questions to him.

