NH, VT state police begin holiday crackdown on motorists

The holiday weekend has gotten off to an expensive start for dozens of motorists in Vermont and New Hampshire.

State police in both states stepped up enforcement along Interstates 89 and 91, leading to 168 vehicles being stopped.

New Hampshire State Police stopped 125 vehicles Friday afternoon, issuing 72 speeding tickets including four for speeds in excess of 90 mph. Vermont State Police issued 28 speeding tickets. Both agencies also issued more than 50 warnings for excessive speed.