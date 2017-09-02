NY to crack down on drunken driving over Labor Day weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. — Police in New York state are on the lookout for drunken drivers this Labor Day weekend.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says local and state police will be "highly visible" this holiday weekend, operating stepped up patrols to crack down on drunken and impaired driving. They'll also be manning sobriety checkpoints and using unmarked cars to spot drivers who shouldn't be behind the wheel.

Authorities say they'll also keep an eye out for distracted drivers or motorists who aren't wearing seat belts.

The enforcement campaign runs through Monday.