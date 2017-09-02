Officer's murder trial paused due to judge's Facebook post
A
A
Share via Email
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Supreme Court on Friday temporarily paused the murder trial of a white police officer accused of killing a black man as it considers a
Justices issues a temporary stay on all proceedings in the case, which is scheduled to go to trial in October, as it considers the matter. Justices asked for briefs to be filed quickly.
The
Montgomery Police Officer Aaron Smith faces murder charges in the 2016 shooting of 58-year-old Greg Gunn. The white officer stopped Gunn, who is black, as Gunn was walking late at night. Friends said Gunn was walking home from a weekly card game and was shot near the home he shared with his mother.
The
In a Facebook post before he was assigned the case, the judge wrote that he had been stopped during his morning walk by officers who claimed he matched the description of someone who had been reported in the area with a crowbar. Griffin wrote that he showed them his judicial badge.
The post, which did not mention Gunn's death, said in part: "It was aggravating to be detained when the only thing I was guilty of was being a black man walking down the street in his
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals declined to force Griffin's recusal.