Police cracking down on drunken driving this holiday weekend

WARWICK, R.I. — Police in Rhode Island are stepping up patrols to crack down on drunken driving this holiday weekend.

Local police departments, state police and the state Department of Transportation said Friday that federal highway statistics show Labor Day has the third highest number of fatal crashes of all major holidays.

WPRI-TV reports that police have charged 10 people with driving while intoxicated between 7 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday in Rhode Island.