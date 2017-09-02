Surgery slated for well-known bald eagle struck by car
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Veterinarians plan to perform surgery next week on a bald eagle that was struck by a car.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that the bird, known as HK, suffered bruising to his lungs and a fracture on one of his right legs on Friday. Blood in the eagle's mouth also indicated internal trauma.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia said HK has recently been nesting at a golf course in Virginia Beach.
After the bird was struck, a local veterinarian took him to the
