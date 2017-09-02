The Latest: AP EXCLUSIVE: Houston mayor wants EPA in town

HIGHLANDS, Texas — The Latest on Harvey-related flooding and highly contaminated toxic waste sites near Houston (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Houston's mayor says he would like U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials to come to the city after The Associated Press reported that a number of polluted waste sites have been affected by flooding from Harvey.

The AP has found that flooding caused by Harvey has swamped at least seven highly contaminated toxic waste sites near Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke to reporters at a news conference on Saturday after the AP report was published. He says he wants EPA "in town to address the situation."

Turner says he didn't know about the potential environmental concerns soon enough to discuss them with President Donald Trump during the president's visit.

___

4:25 p.m.

Flooding caused by Harvey has swamped at least seven highly contaminated toxic waste sites near Houston. That is raising concerns the pollution there might spread.

The Associated Press has visited the sites — some still only accessible by boat.

More than a dozen Superfund sites are in the Houston metro area, which has long been a centre of the U.S. petrochemical industry.

The Environmental Protection Agency says Superfund sites are among the most contaminated places in the country.

An EPA spokeswoman says agency experts won't begin assessing the damage at the sites until the floodwaters recede.

Among the Superfund sites completely flooded are the San Jacinto River Waste Pits, the site of a 1960s paper mill. Soil there is contaminated with dioxins — toxic chemicals linked to birth defects and cancer.

___

12:20 p.m.

