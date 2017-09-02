The Latest: Montana fires scorch hundreds of square miles

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on Montana wildfires (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Crews are battling multiple fires across more than 850 square miles (2,200 square kilometres ) in drought-ridden Montana.

The largest fire Saturday appeared to be the lightning-caused Brush Flat Fire, which had burned about 262 square miles (680 square kilometres ) of private land about 130 miles east of Billings in southeastern Montana.

No other information was immediately available.

The East Fork Fire in northern Montana had burned about 34 square miles (90 square kilometres ) and prompted some evacuations, but the Hill County Sheriff's Department could not say how many residences were covered by the orders to leave.

Authorities say five structures have been destroyed but it wasn't clear if any were homes. About 130 structures were threatened.

Almost the entire state will be under a fire weather watch Sunday and Monday because of wind gusts, dry air and warm temperatures.

Much of western Montana was under a more severe red flag warning Saturday, indicating the weather could contribute to extreme fire behaviour .

___

10:30 a.m.

Forecasters are warning of gusty winds and low humidity for a pie-shape area of northern Montana including Glacier National Park, where a wildfire is burning.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning ranging from Helena to the Canadian border 170 miles north.

A Red Flag Warning means the weather could contribute to extreme fire behaviour . The warning was in effect from Saturday afternoon through Monday night.

The temperature was expected to reach 95 degrees Saturday.

A lightning-caused fire in Glacier National Park has burned across 7 square miles (19 square kilometres ).