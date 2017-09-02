The Latest: Montana fires scorch hundreds of square miles
HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on Montana wildfires (all times local):
2:30 p.m.
Crews are battling multiple fires across more than 850 square miles (2,200 square
The largest fire Saturday appeared to be the lightning-caused Brush Flat Fire, which had burned about 262 square miles (680 square
No other information was immediately available.
The East Fork Fire in northern Montana had burned about 34 square miles (90 square
Authorities say five structures have been destroyed but it wasn't clear if any were homes. About 130 structures were threatened.
Almost the entire state will be under a fire weather watch Sunday and Monday because of wind gusts, dry air and warm temperatures.
Much of western Montana was under a more severe red flag warning Saturday, indicating the weather could contribute to extreme fire
10:30 a.m.
Forecasters are warning of gusty winds and low humidity for a pie-shape area of northern Montana including Glacier National Park, where a wildfire is burning.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning ranging from Helena to the Canadian border 170 miles north.
A Red Flag Warning means the weather could contribute to extreme fire
The temperature was expected to reach 95 degrees Saturday.
A lightning-caused fire in Glacier National Park has burned across 7 square miles (19 square
A century-old backcountry inn called the Sperry Chalet burned down Thursday in the midst of the wildfire. The cause of the chalet fire wasn't immediately known. Firefighters said the flames appeared to come from within the building.