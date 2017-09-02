The Latest: Pastor: 5 crash victims believed to be teens

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Latest on a car crash that killed five people in Michigan (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

A Michigan pastor says five people killed in a fiery, high-speed crash in Kalamazoo Township are believed to have all been teenagers.

Strick Strickland is pastor of the Second Baptist Church and leader of the Kalamazoo area NAACP office. He says it's his understanding that all the occupants of the car that crashed early Saturday were teens.

Police have not identified the five victims.

But Strickland says he mentored one of them and he was a teen who attended an alternative school and played football.

He called the deadly crash "extremely tragic" and difficult to comprehend.

Kalamazoo Township police said the five victims were riding in a Dodge Charger that was travelling about 100 mph when it crashed into a tree and burst into flames about 1 a.m. Saturday.

11:06 a.m.

Michigan police say five people are dead following a fiery, high-speed crash in Kalamazoo Township.

Township police say in a news release that the five victims were riding in a Dodge Charger that was travelling about 100 mph when it crashed into a tree and burst into flames about 1 a.m. Saturday.

An officer who spotted the speeding car turned on his lights and sirens but soon turned them off because of safety concerns. But a short time later, that officer spotted the crashed car engulfed in flames along the side of the road near an intersection.