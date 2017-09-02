Top political donor demands civility after Trump remarks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The billionaire CEO of the company behind Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works says he plans to demand civility from politicians he supports after President Donald Trump's response to the deadly Charlottesville, Virginia, rally.

L Brands founder Leslie Wexner says he was shocked Trump appeared to blame "both sides" for the violence that broke out at the white nationalist rally Aug. 12.

The Columbus Dispatch reports online that Wexner said in speaking to about 700 employees last month that he spent "a couple of sleepless nights" before deciding he needed to do something.

Wexner is one of the country's top political donors. He said he's "just had it" and won't support political leaders or parties unless they send him a note saying "they're going to behave civilly."

