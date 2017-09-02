US: Russia vacates shuttered posts after joint walkthrough

WASHINGTON — The United States says Russia has complied with its order to shutter its San Francisco consulate and trade offices in Washington and New York.

But the U.S. is disputing Russia's claim that U.S. officials threatened to break down the doors as part of a plan to search the premises.

A senior State Department official says that personnel from the Russian Embassy joined State Department officials for walkthroughs of the three properties so the U.S. could verify the Russians had vacated ahead of the Saturday deadline. The official says it's untrue that the FBI is "clearing the premises."