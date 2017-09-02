USS Constitution reopens for public tours

BOSTON — The U.S.S. Constitution is reopening for public tours following a two-and-a-half-year restoration project.

The world's oldest commissioned warship is open for tours again starting Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Labor Day on Monday. After that it will resume its regular Tuesday-through-Sunday tour schedule.

The wooden ship, docked at the Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston, was launched in 1797 and earned its nickname "Old Ironsides" during the War of 1812.

The restoration work included replacing 100 hull planks and installing 2,200 new copper sheets. It was returned to the water in July after spending time in drydock.

Tours are free but adults must present a valid federal or state-issued photo ID.