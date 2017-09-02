Venezuela opposition activist says barred from travelling
CARACAS, Venezuela — Prominent Venezuelan opposition activist Lilian Tintori says she has been barred from leaving the country for planned meetings with leaders from France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.
Tintori posted a photo on Twitter of herself at Caracas' international airport Saturday holding a document ordering the seizure of her passport. The previous day she was ordered to appear before a judge on Tuesday to answer questions about a large sum of cash found in her vehicle.
Tintori is the wife of the nation's best-known opposition activist, Leopoldo Lopez. He spent three years in a military prison before being released in July and placed under house arrest.