Venezuela opposition activist says barred from travelling

CARACAS, Venezuela — Prominent Venezuelan opposition activist Lilian Tintori says she has been barred from leaving the country for planned meetings with leaders from France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Tintori posted a photo on Twitter of herself at Caracas' international airport Saturday holding a document ordering the seizure of her passport. The previous day she was ordered to appear before a judge on Tuesday to answer questions about a large sum of cash found in her vehicle.

She alleged that she is being kept from travelling because President Nicolas Maduro doesn't want her to speak about Venezuela's humanitarian crisis.