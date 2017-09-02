News / World

We're still fighting, more than 150 years after Appomattox

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015 file photo, a statue of Jefferson Davis, left, looks towards a statue of Abraham Lincoln in the Rotunda of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Did 620,000 die, as Northerners would have it, in a noble quest to save the union and end slavery _ the nation‚Äôs horrific original sin? Or was the ‚ÄúWar Between the States‚Äù a gallant crusade to limit federal power, with slavery playing a lesser part, as Southerners insisted? (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More than a century and a half, the dueling narratives are with us still. Was the Civil War, as Northerners would have it, a noble quest to save the union and end slavery? Or was the "War Between the States" a gallant crusade to limit federal power, with slavery playing a lesser part, as Southerners insisted?

After all this time, it could be argued that it doesn't matter, but the blood that was shed over a statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, is powerful evidence that it does. The national dispute over the fate of monuments begs this larger question: How does one country with two histories move forward?

The answer, some say, is by seizing a rare chance to build a shared history through small steps.

