Your dance studio's biggest problem? Needing foreign workers

RALEIGH, N.C. — A complex business case involving talented workers and a struggle over profits has North Carolina's highest court resolving a dispute over employees in sequins and skin-tight gowns.

The lawsuit the North Carolina Supreme Court took up this week offers insight into the immigrant labour crucial to keep dance studios dotted across most U.S. cities humming.

National Dance Teachers of America President Lee Fox says a labour shortage has meant competitive ballroom or Latin dancers from Eastern Europe have snagged U.S. work visas since the 1990s.