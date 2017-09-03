BRICS countries meet to map path to increase their roles

XIAMEN, China — A summit of five major developing countries will open Monday after host Chinese President Xi Jinping called on them to stand up together against a growing tide of protectionism across the world.

Leaders of the BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — are meeting in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen.

Xi gave a speech to BRICS business leaders on Sunday calling for those nations to work with others around the world to deal with problems arising from globalization.

Xi also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed North Korea's latest nuclear test. The official Xinhua News Agency said they agreed to "appropriately deal with" it, without elaborating.