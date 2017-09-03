Coast Guard suspends search for N Carolina men off SC coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard says it has suspended its weeklong search for two North Carolina men whose fishing boat was found capsized off the South Carolina coast.

Coast Guard Rear Admiral Meredith Austin said his agency, the Navy and others searched for 247 hours for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick, who never made it back to port in Oak Island on Aug. 27.

Austin says a Coast Guard C-130 Super Hercules aircraft spotted the men's 22-foot boat Friday about 15 miles east of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, but there has been no sign of Chaney or Hambrick.