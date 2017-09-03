Dedication set for renamed Yale residential college
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale University is holding a dedication ceremony for a residential college that's being renamed in
The university announced the change earlier this year to drop the name of John C. Calhoun, a 19th century Yale alumnus and former U.S.
The ceremony for Grace Hoppe College is set for Tuesday afternoon.
Hopper earned Yale degrees in the 1930s and went on to invent a pioneering computer programming language and become a Navy rear admiral. She died in 1992 at age 85 and was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year.