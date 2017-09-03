Man rescued from Hawaii cave by those on passing tour boat

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — A California man has been released from a Hawaii hospital after being trapped inside the nook of a cave for 40 minutes.

West Hawaii Today reports (http://bit.ly/2eA3A5j ) Raymond Moreno was rescued Thursday after a Sea Quest tour boat saw his family frantic onshore.

Raymond Moreno's wife, Valerie, says Raymond was released from the Kona Community Hospital Friday afternoon. He suffered a concussion and swallowed a lot of seawater. Doctors were able to clear his lungs.