Mattis on NKorea: a response 'effective and overwhelming'
Transcript of
We had a small group national security meeting today with the president and the
We made clear that we have the ability to defend ourselves and our allies, South Korea and Japan, from any attack and our commitments among the allies are ironclad. Any threat to the United States or its territories, including Guam, or our allies will be met with a massive military response, a response both effective and overwhelming.
Kim Jong Un should take heed of the United Nations Security Council's unified voice. All members unanimously agreed on the threat North Korea poses and they remain unanimous in their commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, because we are not looking to the total annihilation of a country, namely North Korea, but as I said we have many options to do so.