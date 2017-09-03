Murder victim's ashes sit forgotten in storage for 40 years

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Forty years after Lena Booth White Hat was slain in South Dakota, relatives in her native England now know what became of her remains.

The Rapid City Journal reports her ashes are in a small box at a Rapid City funeral home, along with the unclaimed ashes of about 15 others.

Booth White Hat's niece, Sharon Papen, recently learned the whereabouts of the ashes but says the family can't afford to have then shipped.

The woman, born into a nomadic family of the Roma ethnic group in 1940, married Theodore White Hat, an American from the Rosebud Indian Reservation who was serving with the U.S. Air Force in England, in 1972.