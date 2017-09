HAMBURG, Pa. — A mother and two children have been killed in a house fire in Pennsylvania.

The fire broke out late Saturday night at a home in Hamburg, about 55 miles (88 kilometres ) northeast of the state capital of Harrisburg. Thick smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the structure.

The Reading Eagle (http://bit.ly/2gur6h3 ) reports state police confirmed the deaths early Sunday morning.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.