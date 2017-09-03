The Latest: Wildfires surge amid scorching heat in US West

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on heat and wildfires in the Western United States (all times local):

8:05 a.m.

Residents of 30 homes near Los Angeles have been ordered to leave as crews beat back a flare-up during a destructive wildfire — one of several large blazes around the U.S. West during a blistering holiday weekend heat wave.

Some evacuations in Burbank had been lifted late Saturday, but hours later officials said flames were once again moving toward homes. Hundreds in Burbank, Glendale and Los Angeles remain under evacuation orders, three houses have been destroyed and a major freeway is shut down.

Firefighters with air support hope to get a break Sunday from calm winds.

Wildfires also entered a 2,700-year-old grove of giant sequoia trees near Yosemite National Park and have driven people from their homes in Washington state, Oregon, Montana and other areas struggling under scorching heat.

___

1:15 a.m.

Stifling temperatures and the smoky pall of wildfires marked an unofficial end to summer across the U.S. West.

In Los Angeles, a wildfire just north of downtown had grown to the largest in city history.

To the north, wildfires had entered a 2,700-year-old grove of giant sequoia trees near Yosemite National Park and have driven people from their homes in Washington state, Oregon, Montana and other areas struggling with a weeklong heat wave that's gripped the region.

San Francisco, meanwhile, set a heat record Saturday of 101 — hotter than Phoenix.