Top union official urges Kenyan president to "sober up"
NAIROBI, Kenya — The head of Kenya's Central Organization of Trade Unions, the umbrella body for the country's trade unions, has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop drinking alcohol.
COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli held a press conference in Nairobi on Sunday in which he urged Kenyatta to "sober up."
Kenyatta appeared on state television speaking to supporters Friday night after the Supreme Court
Many Kenyans on social media have made fun of Kenyatta's appearance, some calling him "Commander in Drinks." In September 2015 activist Boniface Mwangi publicly urged Kenyatta to seek treatment for alcoholism.