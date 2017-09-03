US-led coalition says IS convoy splits up in eastern Syria

BEIRUT — The U.S.-led coalition says a 17-bus convoy carrying Islamic State militants and civilian evacuees from the Lebanon-Syria border has split into two groups as it tries to reach extremist-held territory further east.

The evacuees were allowed to relocate under a deal brokered by the Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group that has angered Iraq and the coalition. Syrian opposition activists say dozens of IS fighters and their families have crossed into areas controlled by the extremists despite U.S. threats to bomb the convoy.