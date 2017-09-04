Amazon project receives $7.8 million job-creation tax credit
A
A
Share via Email
NORTH RANDALL, Ohio — An Ohio board has approved an estimated $7.8 million tax credit for Amazon as the e-commerce giant plans a new
The Plain Dealer reports the Ohio Tax Credit Authority signed off on a 1.35
The building is set to open in 2018.
State officials say the authority on Wednesday also approved a 1.39
Amazon hasn't made an announcement about that facility.
___
Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com