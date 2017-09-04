Anti-crime activist killed in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Anti-crime groups in Mexico are mourning the shooting death of a businessman and anti-crime activist in the southern Gulf coast state of Tabasco.

A statement issued Monday by the group Stop Kidnappings says that "the lack of public safety in Tabasco is unacceptable."

Chief state prosecutor Fernando Valenzuela said Sunday that "we are all upset by what is going on" and pledged to investigate the killing.

The victim was Gerardo Barcelo, whose family runs a bakery business. He was shot while driving in the state capital of Villahermosa, reportedly by a gunman on a motorcycle.