Australian court hears challenge to gay marriage survey

CANBERRA, Australia — Gay rights advocates are going to Australia's highest court in a bid to prevent the government from surveying the public on whether gay marriage should be legalized.

The advocates want Parliament to decide the issue without consultation with the public and are arguing in the High Court on Tuesday that the government does not have the constitutional power to start the postal survey next week.

Opinion polls show that most Australians want same-sex marriage legalized, but many advocates question how representative of Australian attitudes the postal survey would be.