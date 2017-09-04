Brazil prosecutor probes wrongdoing in his office, top court

SAO PAULO — Brazil's top prosecutor is investigating potential wrongdoing in his own office and at the country's top court.

Attorney General Rodrigo Janot told reporters Monday that a recorded conversation between two executives who have given plea bargain testimony in a widespread corruption case implied that a prosecutor meddled in plea deals. The recording also mentioned the Supreme Federal Tribunal.

Janot cautioned that the recording of the executives from meatpacking giant JBS offers no proof. He also said the people speaking did not appear to know they were being recorded.