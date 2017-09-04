Cambodia paper is latest victim of intensifying crackdown

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — When Cambodia's main opposition leader was arrested over the weekend, one of this country's last independent media outlets rushed reporters out in the middle of night to cover the story, just as it's done for nearly a quarter-century.

But the English-language Cambodia's Daily's reportage about the arrest of Kem Sokha was a tragic story in and of itself: It was on the front page of the paper's final issue Monday.