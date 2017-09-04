Colombia to sign cease-fire with last guerrilla group

BOGOTA — Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos says the government will sign a bilateral cease-fire with the nation's last remaining major rebel group ahead of Pope Francis' visit this week.

Santos says the agreement will be signed later Monday in Quito, Ecuador, where negotiations with the National Liberation Army have been taking place since February. The cease-fire takes effect Oct. 1.

Santos says the agreement will initially run through Jan. 12 and can be renewed as the peace talks advance.