Coroner: Temple student died of blunt trauma, strangulation

PHILADELPHIA — A coroner says a combination of blunt trauma and strangulation killed a Temple University student found in northeastern Pennsylvania on property linked to a former student now charged in her death.

The Wayne County coroner's office concluded that the death of 22-year-old Jenna Burleigh was a homicide.

Police say Burleigh was last seen on surveillance video leaving a bar near the school campus in north Philadelphia early Thursday with 29-year-old Joshua Hupperterz, a former Temple student.

Authorities believe she was killed in Philadelphia and taken to Paupack Township in Wayne County, about 25 miles (40 kilometres ) east of Scranton, where her body was found Saturday on property belonging to Hupperterz's grandmother.