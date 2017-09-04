Early indications are Maine had another good tourist season

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine tourism officials say it appears the state had another strong season for summer tourism.

Experts say more than 1 million drivers were forecast to be on the Maine Turnpike over the Labor Day weekend.

Jennifer Geiger of the Maine Office of Tourism says that from what officials have seen so far they anticipate another growth year.

The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2eViQa3 ) reports that through the end of July, the Maine Turnpike Authority reported 48.1 million toll booth transactions, 2.5 per cent more than during the same period in the recording-setting 2016. Also, through the end of July there were almost 1.6 million visitors to Acadia National Park, a 4 per cent increase from last year.

Tourism officials estimate 25 million people visited Maine last summer, up 3 per cent from 2015.

