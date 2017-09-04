Egypt finalizes deal with Russia for first nuclear plant

CAIRO — Russian media say Egypt has finalized a deal to build a nuclear power plant with funding from Moscow after nearly two years of negotiations.

The reports Monday came after Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China, where they were attending a summit.

The nuclear plant will be built in Dabaa, about 130 kilometres (80 miles) northwest of Cairo on the Mediterranean coast.

Egypt's presidency says el-Sissi has invited Putin to Egypt to mark the start of construction.