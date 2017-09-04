El Salvador's chief prosecutor reports getting death threats

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — The Attorney General of El Salvador says unidentified people have threatened to kill him and his family unless he resigns.

Douglas Melendez tells a local television station he believes the threats are related to his prosecution of cases related to drug gangs, corruption and other crimes.

Melendez is not saying how he received the threats but says he considers them "serious."

Melendez vows to continue his work despite the warnings that he should quit by Aug. 15. He spoke publicly about the threats for the first time Monday.