Ex village mayor faces NY child-porn charges

STILLWATER, N.Y. — The mayor of Stillwater, New York, has resigned following his arrest on child pornography charges.

According to the Times Union (http://bit.ly/2eD7wCa ), Deputy Mayor Frank Tatum is serving as acting mayor of the village following Rick Nelson's arrest.

Nelson could not be reached for comment.

Tatum says in a statement that the village "will continue to move forward" despite the "incredibly difficult" situation.

