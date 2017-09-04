Germany deports suspected Islamic extremist, 18, to Russia

BERLIN — German authorities have deported an 18-year-old Russian citizen who grew up in Germany but is deemed to pose a significant risk of carrying out an attack.

The state interior ministry in Bremen said the man, identified only as Izmullah A. in line with German privacy rules, was put on a plane from Frankfurt to Moscow on Monday.

German authorities have begun over recent months carrying out deportations of alleged foreign extremists not proven to have committed a serious offence under laws passed after the Sept. 11 attacks. The deportee argued that he could face torture or detention, but German and European courts eventually cleared the move.