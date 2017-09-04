Germany deports suspected Islamic extremist, 18, to Russia
BERLIN — German authorities have deported an 18-year-old Russian citizen who grew up in Germany but is deemed to pose a significant risk of carrying out an attack.
The state interior ministry in Bremen said the man, identified only as Izmullah A. in line with German privacy rules, was put on a plane from Frankfurt to Moscow on Monday.
German authorities have begun over recent months carrying out deportations of alleged foreign extremists not proven to have committed a serious
State interior minister Ulrich Maeurer said that "despite all the legal difficulties in the past weeks and months, this result is encouraging."