Global stocks down on concern over North Korean nuclear test

TOKYO — Global stocks mostly fell on Monday after a nuclear test by North Korea over the weekend raised fears about regional instability and as trading volumes remained thin due to a U.S. holiday.

KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 slipped 0.3 per cent to 5,110.29 and Germany's DAX lost 0.2 per cent to 12,119.21. Britain's FTSE 100 edged down 0.3 per cent to 7,415. U.S. markets were closed for Labor Day.

NORTH KOREA: North Korea said it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb. U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis responded by saying that the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a "massive military response — a response both effective and overwhelming." President Donald Trump threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with North Korea, a warning to China, and faulted South Korea for its "talk of appeasement."

THE QUOTE: "Korean tensions are elevated again," said Chang Wei Liang from the Singapore Treasury Division at Mizuho Bank. "While U.S. Defence Secretary Mattis warned of a 'massive military response' if the U.S. or its allies are threatened, risk-off sentiment this morning is not unduly excessive, largely because markets still do not expect any military escalation in the near-term."

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged down 0.9 per cent to finish at 19,508.25, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.4 per cent to 5,702.00. South Korea's Kospi dipped 1.2 per cent to 2,329.65. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.9 per cent to 27,703.67, but the Shanghai Composite rose 0.4 per cent to 3,379.58.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude gained 34 cents to $47.64 a barrel. It added 6 cents to $47.29 a barrel in New York late Friday. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, rose 1 cent to $52.76 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 109.58 yen from 110.04 yen late Friday. The euro slipped to $1.1905 from $1.1907.

