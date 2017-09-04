Global stocks down on concern over North Korean nuclear test
TOKYO — Global stocks mostly fell on Monday after a nuclear test by North Korea over the weekend raised fears about regional instability and as trading volumes remained thin due to a U.S. holiday.
KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 slipped 0.3
NORTH KOREA: North Korea said it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb. U.S.
THE QUOTE: "Korean tensions are elevated again," said Chang Wei Liang from the Singapore Treasury Division at Mizuho Bank. "While U.S.
ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged down 0.9
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude gained 34 cents to $47.64 a barrel. It added 6 cents to $47.29 a barrel in New York late Friday. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, rose 1 cent to $52.76 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 109.58 yen from 110.04 yen late Friday. The euro slipped to $1.1905 from $1.1907.
