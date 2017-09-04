Israel to give $1M in aid to Houston Jewish community

JERUSALEM — Israel says it will donate $1 million in emergency aid to Houston's Jewish community to aid in post-Harvey recovery efforts.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett says in a statement that the funds will be earmarked to help the 60,000-strong community repair and rebuild schools, synagogues and a community centre damaged in the storm and floods.

Bennett says that "for years the Jewish communities stood by Israel when it needed their help; now it is our turn to stand by Houston's Jewish community."

The aid money will be submitted for government approval at an upcoming Cabinet meeting.