Judge to rule on white nationalist's speech at university

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A federal judge must decide in the coming weeks whether to order Michigan State University to allow campus space to be rented for white nationalist Richard Spencer to give a speech this month.

A lawsuit filed Sunday night against MSU in federal court in western Michigan seeks a preliminary injunction forcing the school to let a Spencer supporter rent a room or hall.

The East Lansing school has said a decision to deny a request for space was made out of "significant concerns about public safety." It cited the violence in August in Charlottesville, Virginia.