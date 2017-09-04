Lincoln Museum to host premier of Ken Burns' Vietnam film

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Vietnam War is coming to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Museum in Springfield.

Museum officials say the facility will host a preview of the latest documentary by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick on Sept. 14. The event will include a showing of 15 minutes of the 10-part documentary and a panel discussion with people impacted by the war, including a military nurse, Vietnamese refugee, and conscientious objector.

Burns has directed documentaries on such subjects as baseball and jazz since rising to prominence with his documentary, "The Civil War." The first installment of "The Vietnam War" will premiere on Sept. 17 on PBS.