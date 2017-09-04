Man dies while rappelling near Zion National Park in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A New Hampshire man has died while rappelling near Zion National Park in southern Utah.
The Kane County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the 38-year-old man was hiking with four siblings east of the national park when the incident occurred Sunday. They say they were rappelling down about 300 feet for an unknown reason the deceased fell the final 80 feet into a rocky canyon.
State, county and national park crews rappelled down to give the man medical treatment but he died at the scene.
The man's name is not being released.
The accident occurred at a place called Englestead Hollow east of Zion National Park.