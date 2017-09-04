Mexico's low wages are under fire at NAFTA negotiations
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's low wages have become an increasing point of debate as the second round of negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement moved into their fourth day.
Mexican business and
Mexican and Canadian auto unions say in a report that Mexican autoworkers earn about $3.95 an hour, which is about one-ninth of average wages north of the border.
Canadian auto workers leader Jerry Dias said over the weekend that wages should be equalized. But top Mexican union leader Carlos Aceves del Olmo says equalizing wages is "a pipe dream."