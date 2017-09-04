Poland to seek extradition from Italy of gang rape suspects

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's deputy justice minister says the country will seek the extradition from Italy of the four suspects in the gang rape of a Polish tourist on a beach in the Italian resort of Rimini.

Patryk Jaki said Monday that the four should face a very severe punishment to discourage others from committing such crimes.

The suspects are a 20-year-old Congolese asylum-seeker, two Moroccan brothers, aged 15 and 17, who were born in Italy and a 16-year-old Nigerian. They are being held in Italy, and it's not immediately clear if the country would agree to extradition.