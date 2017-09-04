Police: Longtime fugitive Italian mobster nabbed in Uruguay

ROME — Italian authorities say a top 'ndrangheta crime syndicate boss, on the run since 1994, has been arrested in Uruguay where he had been living under a false name and with a forged Brazilian passport.

Reggio Calabria Chief Prosecutor Federico Cafiero de Raho said Monday longtime fugitive Rocco Morabito played a big role in cocaine trafficking between South America and Milan, a distribution point for the drug to be sold elsewhere. The Calabria-based 'ndrangheta is one of the world's biggest cocaine traffickers.