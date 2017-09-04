SC agency looks at sun's eclipse for green it generated

CHARLESTON, S.C. — South Carolina wants to shine a light on about how much money last month's total solar eclipse generated for businesses.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports (http://bit.ly/2vZEWxE ) the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism has hired a firm to find out about travellers ' planning, preferences and money spent for the eclipse weekend. Agency director Duane Parrish says the results are expected within a couple weeks.

Parrish says the spending may have been significant with hotels inside the path of totality sold out or nearly sold out before and after the eclipse, including in lesser- travelled tourist destinations like Newberry and Santee.

Admissions revenue for state parks tripled or quadrupled for that August Monday

