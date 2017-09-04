Small child's body found encased in concrete in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. — Police are investigating after the body of a small child was discovered encased in concrete inside a rental home in Wichita, Kansas.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the landlord was cleaning the house Saturday when he found a concrete structure and noticed an
Police removed the structure and discovered the remains of a child, possibly 3 years old, inside.
An Associated Press reporter has left phone and email messages with Wichita police for information about the structure.
Police say a 40-year-old man and 35-year-old woman who lived at the home were arrested last week on separate charges associated with a child custody case. Both are being held in the Sedgwick County Jail.
Police say they have tentatively identified the child.
No additional information has been released.
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com
