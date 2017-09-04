South Korea simulates attack on North's nuke site after test
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's military has fired missiles into the sea in a simulation of an attack on North Korea's nuclear test site a day after Pyongyang set off its largest ever nuclear test explosion.
In Washington, U.S.
Earlier, President Donald Trump threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China, and faulted South Korea for its "talk of appeasement."
North Korea tested what leader Kim Jong Un's government claimed was a hydrogen bomb.
That would be a major advancement in Pyongyang's long-sought goal of an arsenal of nuclear-tipped missiles that can hit the United States.