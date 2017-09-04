News / World

South Korea simulates attack on North's nuke site after test

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korea's Hyunmoo II ballistic missile is fired during an exercise at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. In South Korea, the nation's military said it conducted a live-fire exercise simulating an attack on North Korea's nuclear test site to "strongly warn" Pyongyang over the latest nuclear test. Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the drill involved F-15 fighter jets and the country's land-based "Hyunmoo" ballistic missiles. The released live weapons "accurately struck" a target in the sea off the country's eastern coast, the JCS said. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's military has fired missiles into the sea in a simulation of an attack on North Korea's nuclear test site a day after Pyongyang set off its largest ever nuclear test explosion.

In Washington, U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis bluntly warned that the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a "massive military response."

Earlier, President Donald Trump threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China, and faulted South Korea for its "talk of appeasement."

North Korea tested what leader Kim Jong Un's government claimed was a hydrogen bomb.

That would be a major advancement in Pyongyang's long-sought goal of an arsenal of nuclear-tipped missiles that can hit the United States.

